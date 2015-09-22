GOLDMAN: Here are the 16 best stocks in a market that's crappy for picking stocks

It’s never easy to pick stocks in the stock market.

But in recent weeks, it’s been particularly challenging with correlations, or the degree two stocks are moving in concert, surging to their highest levels in years.

In other words, it doesn’t matter how good you are at picking stocks because the whole market is increasingly swinging in the same direction.

“Leaving few stocks unscathed, recent equity turbulence drove S&P 500 stock correlations from 30% to 56%, the highest levels since the 2011 European crisis,” said Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin. “As correlations spiked, return dispersion — measured as the cross-sectional standard deviation of stock returns — fell, leaving bottom-up stock pickers with a diminished opportunity set for generating alpha.”

Kostin expects dispersion to remain low over the next few quarters, so selecting outperforming stocks will be tough.

However, Kostin and his team compiled a list of 35 stocks that have high “dispersion scores,” which he describes as companies “much more likely to react to company-specific developments rather than the macro environment.”

Below are the 16 companies with high dispersion scores with current prices offering over 25% upside relative to Goldman Sachs analysts’ price targets.

CarMax Inc. YouTube/CarMax Ticker: KMX Sector: Consumer Discretionary Dispersion Score: 2.6 Upside to Price Target: 26% Executive Comment: 'So I'm really excited about the core business. In the last several months, I visited lots of ours stores that have been around for 15 and 20 years, some are hitting all-time highs in sales. And then I've been to some of our new grand openings, and it always gets me excited to see how engaged people are to come and work for CarMax and deliver a great consumer offer. So again, for me it's continuing to grow the existing stores and then being able to go after new markets as well,' said CEO Thomas Folliard. Valero Energy Corp. AP Images Ticker: VLO Sector: Energy Dispersion Score: 2.5 Upside to Price Target: 27% Executive Comment: 'Try to demonstrate earnings potential for the company through excellent operations, and try to get our multiple to the point where we're not trading at a discount to the peer group, and that's the number one focus,' said CEO Joseph Gorder. Cerner Corp. Cerner/YouTube Ticker: CERN Sector: Health Care Dispersion Score: 4.6 Upside to Price Target: 27% Executive Comment: 'Looking forward, we believe we can build on this momentum, and we remain bullish on new footprint opportunities. Our positive outlook is based on a very large and active pipeline and all-time high levels of new business activity, such as demos, reference calls and visits, and vision center visits,' said President Zane Burke. salesforce.com, inc. Business Insider Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Ticker: CRM Sector: Information Technology Dispersion Score: 2.9 Upside to Price Target: 27% Executive Comment: 'We continue to be the fastest-growing top 10 enterprise software company that many of you projected. We're going to go from being the sixth-largest software company in the world to the fourth-largest next year. That's awesome. That is next year, only Microsoft, Oracle and SAP are bigger than Salesforce. That is incredible. And then, of course, we're going to go on to our next goal which is to become the third-largest software company in the world, first by market and then by revenue,' said CEO Marc Benioff. Hanesbrands Inc. AP Images Ticker: HBI Sector: Consumer Discretionary Dispersion Score: 2.3 Upside to Price Target: 29% Executive Comment: 'As a management team and as an organisation we have a simple mission to generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. We have been able to accomplish this in two ways, the first is by executing the right long-term business strategies, which includes investing in our manufacturing and deploying our margin enhancing Innovate-to-Elevate strategy. And the second is by taking a disciplined return centric approach to deploying our free cash flow,' said CEO Rich Noll. CBRE Group Inc. Wikimedia Commons Ticker: CBG Sector: Financials Dispersion Score: 2.1 Upside to Price Target: 32% Executive Comment: 'The pace of wins is picking up and when you have more wins, you have more different kinds of wins. We're seeing more wins outside the U.S. than we have seen historically. We're seeing, on the transaction services side of the business, we're seeing wins where they are demanding that we do things that we have not been able to do historically,' said CEO Bob Sulentic. Dollar Tree Inc. @BrianSozzi Ticker: DLTR Sector: Consumer Discretionary Dispersion Score: 2.1 Upside to Price Target: 44% Executive Comment: 'Dollar Tree continues to be part of the solution for millions of consumers as they strive to balance their household budget. We serve a very loyal and growing customer base. Our commitment is to continue serving our existing customers better while taking every opportunity to gain new customers in every store every day,' said CEO Bob Sasser.

