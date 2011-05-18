The 11 Huge Winners From The Goldman IPO: Where Are They Now?

When Goldman went public in 1999, the firm’s partners banked millions of dollars each.



Some of their stakes were worth over $100 million.

Former partners told Dealbook that at the time of the IPO, a 1% stake was worth about $165 million, when it priced at $53 per share.

By that estimation, that means that the combined stakes of the 221 partners were worth about $16.5 billion altogether.

(For our calculations, based on that number, 0.1% was worth about $16.5 million at the time of the IPO).

