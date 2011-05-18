The 11 Huge Winners From The Goldman IPO: Where Are They Now?

When Goldman went public in 1999, the firm’s partners banked millions of dollars each.
Some of their stakes were worth over $100 million.
Former partners told Dealbook that at the time of the IPO, a 1% stake was worth about $165 million, when it priced at $53 per share.
By that estimation, that means that the combined stakes of the 221 partners were worth about $16.5 billion altogether.
(For our calculations, based on that number, 0.1% was worth about $16.5 million at the time of the IPO).
Where is he now? He's CEO of Goldman Sachs... duh!
At Goldman: Vice-Chairman
Then: Under Secretary for Domestic Finance at the Treasury; CEO of Wachovia
Where is he now? He's deputy mayor for economic development in New York.
At Goldman: Co-head of FICC.
Then: President of a Goldman-backed business called GS Ventures.
Where is he now? He died in 2000 in Connecticut.
Where is he now? He's still at Goldman Sachs, where he's the head of merchant banking. He's also a member of the Management Committee, the Real Estate Principal Investment Committee and chairs the Investment Committee.
At Goldman: He was on the the Management Committee and co-head of Merchant Banking.
Where is he now? He's the CEO of private equity firm Dune Real Estate Partners
At Goldman: Was head of Investment Management and sat on the Management Committee.
Then: Continued to be a senior director at Goldman. He also sat on the Board of Trustees at Wharton School, chaired St. Joseph's University's Finance Committee and was an advisory director at the Metropolitan Opera.
Where is he now? He died in 2005 in Florida.
At Goldman: President and Co-COO, who founded Goldman Sachs' European M&A business.
Then: Professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and remained a director at Goldman.
Where is he now? He's still a professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and is also a director at Intel, Ford, HSBC and News Corp. Plus he's the Chairman of the The Brookings Institution.
At Goldman: President and COO, and also headed mortgage desk for a period.
Then: CEO of Merrill Lynch and the NYSE
Where is he now? He's the chairman and CEO of CIT
At Goldman: Director and Vice-Chairman, was Co-Head of Investment Banking
Then: A director at numerous public companies including ValueOptions and V.F Corporation.
Where is he now? He's a partner at Crestview Partners and is still a Goldman director. He's also on the Council on Foreign Relations and sits on numerous boards.
At Goldman: Managing partner and CEO of Goldman Sachs
Then: Treasury Secretary under George Bush
Where is he now? He's a fellow at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.
At Goldman: Managing partner and CEO of Goldman Sachs
Then: Democratic Senator and Governor of New Jersey.
Where is he now? MF Global chairman and CEO
