Forget The 'Vampire Squid' — Goldman Sachs Made An Incredible Comeback In 2012

Almost everyone loves to hate on Goldman Sachs, a.k.a the “Vampire Squid”.Goldman’s image and that of its CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, have been bruised by the criticism they have received over the bank’s role in the financial crisis as well as the hefty compensation packages.



It’s been a rough last three years.

However, we’ve noticed that Goldman and Blankfein have made quite a comeback in the last year in terms of boosting their public image.

While other big banks that have seen the whale trade, the LIBOR and money laundering scandals, Goldman has avoided all of that making them look much better by comparison.

At one point back in May, following the London Whale trading loss, JPMorgan’s brand perception dipped making it the most negatively viewed bank on Wall Street — a spot normally held by Goldman, according to YouGov BrandIndex.

Of course, we’ll get a more accurate read in January on how Goldman’s brand perception did in 2012 when YouGov releases that data.

It appears to us, though, that Goldman has had several bright spots in 2012.

Of course, that’s not to say the bank isn’t dealing with legal issues. It still is. And the bank has only delivered an 8.8% return on common shareholder equity in the first three quarters of 2012 compared to 19.2% in the same period in 2009, according to Bloomberg News.

All that aside, the bank is still making steps in the right direction.

