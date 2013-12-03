GOLDMAN SACHS: These Three Retailers Won Black Friday

Last week, American retailers were vying for customers’ time and dollars during Black Friday sales.

Three retailers’ strategies stood out as the best during post-Thanksgiving sales, according to a note by Goldman Sachs.

Here are their favourites:

Wal-Mart: The retailer was a leader and "drove the market vis-à-vis store hours and promotions," according to Goldman Sachs. Wal-Mart staggers promotions to avoid huge stampedes in stores. The day went so well that Goldman Sachs predicts Wal-Mart's sales results will increase from last year.

Best Buy: The once-embattled electronics retailer "captured a broader mix of categories and a richer mix of business," according to Goldman. Best Buy carefully lowered prices to compete with Amazon and offered a price-match guarantee.

Macy's: Goldman lauds the department store for its "superior execution" with "the best balance of traffic and promotional intensity on the mall." Macy's also got a shout out from analysts at Sterne Agee, who said the retailer did a great job of bringing in millennial shoppers.

