Goldman Sachs Just Hired This Woman To Change Its Image

Goldman Sachs’ latest move to re-vamp it’s image is to hire Bess Joffe, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The most concrete move so far has been the hiring of a new vice president in its investor-relations department who has publicly advocated some changes Goldman has resisted in the past, Bess Joffe… She started at Goldman this month.

The most interesting thing about this hire is her past experience – splitting up the roles of chairman and CEO at Bank of America.

While at Hermes, the Canadian-trained attorney was involved in a successful push last year by shareholders of Bank of America Corp. to split the roles of chairman and chief executive amid several investigations into the bank’s CEO at the time, Kenneth Lewis.

But remember two things: One, that at Goldman’s last annual shareholder meeting, 80% voted against splitting up Blankfein’s roles. Two, some think he’ll eventually be fired.

Click here to see Joffe’s LinkedIn Profile >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.