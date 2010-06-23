Goldman Sachs Gets RIpped By Barclays, Estimated Earnings Plummet

Photo: Business Insider

Barclays released a scathing report on Goldman Sachs today pointing towards dramatically lower earnings in Q2 2010, via Zero Hedge.The report has Goldman Q2 2010 EPS at $1.95, down $3.40 from Barclays previous $5.35 projection. Currently, the street’s consensus is for $4.29.



Barclays blames this on “deteriorating market conditions,” with wider credit spreads, higher volatility, and a flight to safety trade causing a decline in broker-dealer revenue.

As a result of these conditions, Barclays has dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs by $20, to $175.

Goldman shares are falling on the news:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.