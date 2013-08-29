Goldman Sachs Banker Indicted On Rape Charges

Goldman Sachs managing director Jason Lee has been indicted on a rape charge, Bloomberg’s Chris Dolmetsch is reporting.

The charges come after Lee, a banker at the firm since 1998, was arrested in his East Hampton rental home following the alleged assault of a 20-year-old woman.

A spokesperson with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said the indictment is sealed until his court date.

Lee was celebrating his birthday with a friend on the night of the incident. The two met a group of foreign students at a restaurant before eventually taking the party to Lee’s rental home pool.

At some point during the evening, Lee and the 20-year-old victim went into the house and the alleged assault occurred.

Originally called to the scene to report a stolen vehicle, police reportedly found Lee hiding in his car after his alleged victim told officers she wished to press charges for rape.

Last week, Lee’s lawyer denied the charges, saying his client is an “investment bank managing director who has never been in trouble in his life, never accused of any impropriety at all.”

