Goldman Sachs Banker Arrested On Rape Charges In The Hamptons

Goldman Sachs banker Jason Lee has been charged with allegedly raping a woman in an East Hampton rental home, the New York Times is reporting.

The 37-year-old is a managing director in Goldman’s equity capital markets group and now on leave, a bank spokesperson told the Times.

Court documents are not yet available, but the Times unearthed some preliminary details:

Police officers responded on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance at the four-bedroom home Mr. Lee and his wife had rented this summer just north of the Montauk Highway. “While investigating, officers learned that a 20-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted inside the residence where several people had gathered,” the East Hampton police said in the statement.

Lee’s lawyer denied the allegations, saying that Lee was an “investment bank managing director who has never been in trouble in his life, never accused of any impropriety at all.”

FINRA records show Lee has been at Goldman Sachs since 1998.

Read the full report at the New York Times>

