Goldman Sachs Turns Even More Bearish, Sees Bigger Risk Of Worst-Case Scenario

Goldman Sachs has been turning more bearish throughout 2010, and now is more pessimistic than ever (via Zero Hedge). The bank now sees a 25% probability of its worst-case scenario, which means GDP growth of less than 2.5% for 2010.



There’s a lot more bad news from the bank, so check out the most important slides to get a grasp of their negative outlook.

