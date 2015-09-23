Goldman Sachs' top executives reveal their favourite books for the fall

Goldman Sachs’ top executives are sharing their favourite books of the moment as part of the firm’s first-ever back to school reading list.
The inaugural list books about historical figures, tech entrepreneurs and even some sci-fi novels.
We’ve included a round up below.
Goldman will be adding to its list in the next couple of weeks.
Author: Sonia Sotomayor
Picked by: Edith Cooper, global head of human capital management
Cooper says: 'I've always appreciated the opportunity to learn through other people's experiences. Most recently I was inspired by Justice Sonia Sotomayor's memoir, a candid account of her personal journey from a housing project in the Bronx all the way to the US Supreme Court. Sotomayor's story is an incredible example of what it means to take charge of your destiny and have the confidence to pursue your dreams.'
Author: César Hidalgo
Picked by: R. Martin 'Marty' Chavez, chief information officer
Chavez says: 'I found this book on the FT's summer reading list. If you've ever wanted to understand economic growth in terms of information, networks, and complexity -- or learn why order increases in our corner of the Universe, without violating the Second Law of Thermodynamics -- read this book. It's an imperfect synthesis, to be sure, but it's beautiful and provocative.'
Author: Aldous Huxley
Picked by: Marty Chavez, CIO
Chavez says: 'Did you know that Aldous Huxley, author of Eyeless in Gaza and Brave New World, became a mystic toward the end of his life? I didn't. Huxley introduces Western sceptics to Eastern philosophy, synthesizing existentialism without the pessimism.'
Author: Hilary Mantel
Picked by: Pablo Salame, global co-head of the securities division
Salame says: 'Hilary Mantel vividly injects life into characters long dead in re-imagining the story of Henry VIII's pursuit of marriage to Anne Boleyn through the eyes of Thomas Cromwell, an outsider who deftly accumulates power and influence in a treacherous insiders' arena.'
Authors: Dale Carnegie and Dorothy Carnegie
Picked by: Masanoir Mochida, president of Goldman Sachs Japan
Mochida says: 'This has been extremely helpful to me as a businessperson and as a member of society.'
Author: Dale Carnegie
Picked by: Masanoir Mochida, president of Goldman Sachs Japan
Mochida says: 'The books introduce basic, yet extremely important and valuable advice on how to obtain and maintain the right attitude and frame of mind.'
Author: Ron Chernow
Picked by: Stephen Scherr, chief strategy officer and the head of Latin America
Scherr says: 'The biography of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. The biography was the inspiration behind the musical written by Lin Manuel Miranda, which appeared at the New York Public Theatre and is now on Broadway. Having seen the new musical biography, Chernow's book makes Hamilton's immigrant story even more intriguing.'
Author: Stephen King
Picked by: Susie Scher, managing director
Scher says: 'Stephen King has been one of my favourite authors since I was in middle school. This one in particular reminded me of his earlier novels -- The Stand, Cujo, and Pet Sematary. As with many of King's novels I was drawn to the mix of thrilling darkness, well-defined characters, and building can't put-it-down suspense.'
Author: Erik Larson
Picked by: Gregg Lemkau, co-head of global M&A
Lemkau says: 'Incredibly detailed retelling of the last voyage of the Lusitania. Erik Larson unveils the story with drama and suspense as if he were a passenger on the fateful ship. A unique perspective on a key turning point in history.'
Author: Jeff Hobbs
Picked by: Gregg Lemkau, co-head of global M&A
Lemkau says: 'Heartbreaking true story about the incredible rise of a young man from a troubled neighbourhood in Newark, NJ to academic success at Yale. Despite overcoming extreme adversity, Robert Peace could never leave his past behind and constantly straddled his two divergent worlds, ultimately ending tragically. Compelling look at race, class and society in modern America.'
Author: Ben Bova
Picked by: Joanne Hannaford, managing director
Hannaford says: 'I love Western/Cowboy films and science fiction. This novel has both. A story with interesting science + an epic struggle as the characters try to create a settlement on the moon. A page-turner.'
Author: Thomas Hardy
Picked by: Joanne Hannaford, managing director
Hannaford says: 'This is my favourite Thomas Hardy novel. The imagery of the countryside, Egdon Heath is evocative. To such an extent that it is almost a character in this novel. I have read this story multiple times over the years and every time I am transported to this small, English village with the backdrop of the romantic, imposing heath.'
Author: Peter L. Bernstein
Picked by: David Lang, head of the Salt Lake City office
Lang says: 'A friend recommended this book to me knowing my love of history and what I do for a living.'
Author: R. Wayne Baughman
Picked by: David Lang, head of the Salt Lake City office
Lang says: 'All three of my boys wrestle with the oldest entering his college freshman year as a wrestler this year. As a 'wrestling junkie' I'm constantly searching for an 'edge' and had heard this book is a must read for all involved in the sport.'
Author: Peter Thiel
Picked by: Darren Cohen, head of the Principal Strategic Investments (PSI) team in Securities
Cohen says: 'As a successful entrepreneur, Peter Thiel has applied first principles to build several industry defining businesses. Peter effectively challenges conventional wisdoms and redefines characteristics of game-changing startups.'
Author: Eric Schmidt
Picked by: Darren Cohen, head of the Principal Strategic Investments (PSI) team in Securities
Cohen says: 'Eric provides a unique perspective into the culture and design of one of the most innovative companies of our time. Eric's insights and lessons learned are directly relevant to our business, informing how we recruit, innovate, motivate and evolve.'
Author: David McCullough
Picked by: Sheila Patel, chief executive officer of International Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) based in Singapore
Patel says: 'McCullough always writes elegantly about real events in American life, and finds the backstory...in this case including some fascinating info about the contributions of the Wright sister as well, otherwise lost to history!'
Author: Neal Stephenson
Picked by: Sheila Patel, chief executive officer of International Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) based in Singapore
Patel says: 'I love science fiction and Stephenson's latest is a great beach read for those who like a lot of futuristic technology mixed in with a global crisis with their surf and sand. It is a thought provoking story on how well humankind would really cooperate in an extinction level event.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.