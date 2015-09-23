Goldman Sachs' top executives reveal their favourite books for the fall

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs partner and head of human capital management, Edith Cooper, recommends Sonia Sotamayor’s book.

Goldman Sachs’ top executives are sharing their favourite books of the moment as part of the firm’s first-ever back to school reading list.

The inaugural list books about historical figures, tech entrepreneurs and even some sci-fi novels.

We’ve included a round up below.

Goldman will be adding to its list in the next couple of weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.