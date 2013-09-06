Goldman Sachs Just Published Its Bullish Forecast For Friday's Jobs Report

All eyes will be on Friday’s August jobs report.

“We expect a 200k gain in nonfarm payrolls in August, modestly above consensus expectations of 180k and in line with the 6- and 12-month moving averages,” wrote Goldman Sachs’ David Mericle in a note blasted to clients. “We expect that the unemployment rate held steady at 7.4% after a two-tenths decline in July, with some risk of a further decline to 7.3%.”

Mericle points to five reasons why he thinks it’ll be strong. We paraphrase:

Jobless claims trended down into the payrolls survey week.

The employment component of the ISM services, Empire State, Richmond Fed, Kansas City Fed, and Dallas Fed surveys improved in August.

The job availability component of the consumer confidence report improved in August.

Job ads have been climbing.

Beige Book anecdotes suggested the sequester was having little impact on private sector jobs.

The report comes out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. We’ll cover it live at BusinessInsider.com.

