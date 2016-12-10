GOLDMAN SACHS: We're bullish on these 3 Asian economies

Emerging economies were once seen as being all set to take over the world.

Gradually, the optimism withered as the global economy tanked, the commodities boom turned into a bust, and institutional weaknesses of emerging economies became exposed for all to see. Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill was quite notably at the center stage of the emerging markets story.

Today, Goldman is betting again on emerging markets, albeit on a select few countries and in a more cautious tone. India, Indonesia, and Philippines are the new favourites, which according to a research note released on Tuesday are all set to become “Asia’s next domestic growth stories.”

“All three countries stand at a similar stage in their economic development and share four common structural tailwinds which give them the potential to be Asia’s next domestic growth stories,” according to a note written by a team led by Goldman Sachs’ Nupur Gupta.

Favourable demographics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.