Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley just landed one of the biggest deals of the year

Tesla just announced a $2 billion stock offering — and it’s great news for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The two banks are acting as lead joint book-runners on the offering, according to a statement.

Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch will act as additional book-running managers.

Tesla is offering about $1.4 billion of shares, according to the press release.

CEO Elon Musk is selling the remaining shares.

The deal ranks as one of the biggest equity transactions in the US in 2016.

Goldman Sachs analysts on Wednesday issued a ‘buy’ rating on Tesla’s stock, leading to a jump in its price.

