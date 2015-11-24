30 Goldman Sachs alumni who went on to lead startups

Courtesy of Zillow Zillow CEO and Goldman Sachs alum Spencer Rascoff.

Goldman Sachs mints millionaires, but some of the bank’s employees achieve career highs only once they have left Wall Street.

Just ask Spencer Rascoff: the former Goldman banker spent years working at various startups before joining Zillow’s founding team.

He ascended through the ranks, beginning in 2005, before becoming CEO of the home-sales site.

Business Insider tracked down 29 other men and women who worked at Goldman Sachs and later went on to launch new companies, or took on leadership roles with hot startups, after leaving the big bank.

Not all of them were at the bank for very long. Christopher Altchek was at the bank just a year before he launched news website Mic.com. On the other hand, Patrick de Nonneville spent more than seven years with the bank, working as co-head of European interest rates products, until the allure of startup life lured him away this year.

The businesses range from bond-trading platforms to speech therapy apps. There’s one bakery in the mix. Some have been sold to tech giants like Twitter, while others are still in their early stages.

If you are, or know of, bankers who’ve started up their own firms after checking out of Goldman Sachs, please let us know at: [email protected]

