Goldman Sachs agrees to pay over $2 billion to the US Justice Department over Malaysia's 1MDB scandal, report says

Goldman Sachs has reached a deal with the US Department of Justice to pay over $US2 billion for its involvement in the 1MDB scandal, Bloomberg reported.

The settlement, which would avoid a US criminal conviction, could be announced within days, the news agency said, citing sources.

The latest deal follows a $US2.5 billion settlement related to a probe with Malaysia in July.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay over $US2 billion to the US Justice Department over its involvement in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal, which quickly became one of the biggest financial scandals in history,Bloomberg reported.

The settlement could be announced within the coming days before the US election, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Goldman Sachs and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider requests for comment.



The 1MDB scandal centres on 1 Malaysia Development Berhad, a sovereign-wealth fund that raised about $US12 billion, much of which was said to be embezzled or laundered.

It has links to everything from the “Wolf of Wall Street” film to the supermodel Miranda Kerr to President Donald Trump. It helped lead to the ouster of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2018.

(This is a breaking news story.)

