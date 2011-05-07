Lloyd Blankfein Says He's Not Stepping Down (And Gets Told He's Not Bad Looking)

Photo: Bloomberg

Today was the day Goldman shareholders descended on New Jersey for the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.Blankfein and Co., as it turns out, didn’t have a whole lot of questions to answer, despite the fact that the stock is down about 10% this year.



Here are the highlights, via Dealbook:

Lloyd says he’s not stepping down, and jokes: “Why would I leave and give all this up?” after a reporter asked him why he plans to stay on as Goldman CEO, after he found himself cornered with the press yelling questions at him.

Evelyn Davis asked about “the Facebook situation.” To which Lloyd apparently responded, “The situation? There is no current situation”, with a puzzled look on his face.

A shareholder who says “he interviewed at Goldman to no avail,” said he knows a former Goldman partner “who won’t do business with the Wall Street firm because ‘it is such a disgusting place.’

Evelyn Davis “has a random outburst, yelling she sometimes calls Goldman CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein ‘Lord Goldmine'” according to Dealbook. He responds pithily: feel free to just call me Lloyd.

Evelyn Davis tells Gary Cohn his trip to Davos was a waste of money.

Shareholder Evelyn Davis says to Blankfein: “I want people to know I have nothing against you personally. And you are not a bad looking guy.”

Viniar runs through financial results and is positive. Points out that firm could pay back Warren Buffet.”Crowds however are thinner than previous years. And no protesters.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.