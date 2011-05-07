Lloyd Blankfein Says He's Not Stepping Down (And Gets Told He's Not Bad Looking)

Katya Wachtel
Lloyd Blankfein at Jazz at Lincoln centre Gala

Photo: Bloomberg

Today was the day Goldman shareholders descended on New Jersey for the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.Blankfein and Co., as it turns out, didn’t have a whole lot of questions to answer, despite the fact that the stock is down about 10% this year.

Here are the highlights, via Dealbook:

  • Lloyd says he’s not stepping down, and jokes: “Why would I leave and give all this up?” after a reporter asked him why he plans to stay on as Goldman CEO, after he found himself cornered with the press yelling questions at him.
  • Evelyn Davis asked about “the Facebook situation.” To which Lloyd apparently responded, “The situation? There is no current situation”, with a puzzled look on his face.
  • A shareholder who says “he interviewed at Goldman to no avail,” said he knows a former Goldman partner “who won’t do business with the Wall Street firm because ‘it is such a disgusting place.’
  • Evelyn Davis “has a random outburst, yelling she sometimes calls Goldman CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein ‘Lord Goldmine'” according to Dealbook.  He responds pithily: feel free to just call me Lloyd.
  • Evelyn Davis tells Gary Cohn his trip to Davos was a waste of money.
  • Shareholder Evelyn Davis says to Blankfein:  “I want people to know I have nothing against you personally. And you are not a bad looking guy.” 
  • Viniar runs through financial results and is positive. Points out that firm could pay back Warren Buffet.”Crowds however are thinner than previous years.  And no protesters.”

