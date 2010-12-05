Goldman: These Are The 5 Reasons The Economy Now Looks Way Better

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs revised their growth forecast higher for 2011 this week, from 2.0% GDP growth for the year to 2.7% growth (via Zero Hedge).This new bullishness is built on a series of factors, centered on an improving jobs market and a better situation in manufacturing.



And while yesterday’s weak jobs report might have dimmed immediate hopes, Goldman, and top economist Jan Hatzius, remain confident things are looking better for 2011.

