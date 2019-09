GOLDMAN: Here Are 40 Great Comeback Stocks For 2014

REUTERS/Stringer From the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang.

Not all stocks enjoyed 2013’s big market rally.

But that means many of them are actually poised for a strong first quarter in 2014, according to a new note from Goldman Sachs’s research team.

“Stocks with low valuation and laggards both tend to perform well during the first quarter,” Goldman writes. “We believe stronger growth and lower macro risk will help laggards outperform in 2014.”

The firm identified 40 stocks that fell behind their peers in 2013 and therefore have “attractive valuation relative to their sectors.”

We ranked the stocks by how much they underperformed their sector peers (i.e. return vs. sector).

40. Alcoa Ticker: AA Subsector: Aluminium 2013 return: 24% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 17% Return vs. sector: -1% Source: Goldman Sachs 39. The J.M. Smucker Ticker: SJM Subsector: Packaged Foods & Meats 2013 return: 23% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 8% Return vs. sector: -3% Source: Goldman Sachs 38. Citigroup Ticker: C Subsector: Other Diversified Financial Services 2013 return: 32% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 14% Return vs. sector: -4% Source: Goldman Sachs 37. SunTrust Ticker: STI Subsector: Regional Banks 2013 return: 31% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 23% Return vs. sector: -4% Source: Goldman Sachs 36. Xcel Energy Ticker: XEL Subsector: Electric Utilities 2013 return: 9% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 4% Return vs. sector: -4% Source: Goldman Sachs 35. Avon Products Ticker: AVP Subsector: Personal Products 2013 return: 21% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 15% Return vs. sector: -5% Source: Goldman Sachs 34. Allegheny Technologies Ticker: ATI Subsector: Steel 2013 return: 20% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: NM Return vs. sector: -5% Source: Goldman Sachs 33. Chevron Ticker: CVX Subsector: Integrated Oil & Gas 2013 return: 19% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 4% Return vs. sector: -6% Source: Goldman Sachs 32. XL Group Ticker: XL Subsector: Property & Casualty Insurance 2013 return: 29% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -1% Return vs. sector: -6% Source: Goldman Sachs 31. Freeport-McMoRan Cp & Gld Ticker: FCX Subsector: Diversified Metals & Mining 2013 return: 19% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 25% Return vs. sector: -7% Source: Goldman Sachs 30. Kohl's Ticker: KSS Subsector: Department Stores 2013 return: 36% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 9% Return vs. sector: -7% Source: Goldman Sachs 29. Marathon Ticker: MRO Subsector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Products 2013 return: 18% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 3% Return vs. sector: -8% Source: Goldman Sachs 28. Edison Ticker: EIX Subsector: Electric Utilities 2013 return: 5% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 1% Return vs. sector: -8% Source: Goldman Sachs 27. Wal-Mart Ticker: WMT Subsector: Hypermarkets & Super Centres 2013 return: 18% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 9% Return vs. sector: -8% Source: Goldman Sachs 26. PG&E Ticker: PCG Subsector: Multi-Utilities 2013 return: 5% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 13% Return vs. sector: -9% Source: Goldman Sachs 25. Entergy Corp Ticker: ETR Subsector: Electric Utilities 2013 return: 4% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 2% Return vs. sector: -9% Source: Goldman Sachs 24. Hospira Ticker: HSP Subsector: Pharmaceuticals 2013 return: 32% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 4% Return vs. sector: -9% Source: Goldman Sachs 22. Cisco Systems Ticker: CSCO Subsector: Communications Equipment 2013 return: 17% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 1% Return vs. sector: -12% Source: Goldman Sachs 20. Juniper Networks Ticker: JNPR Subsector: Communications Equipment 2013 return: 15% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 13% Return vs. sector: -14% Source: Goldman Sachs 19. Apache Corp. Ticker: APA Subsector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Products 2013 return: 11% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -11% Return vs. sector: -15% Source: Goldman Sachs 18. Noble Corp. Ticker: NE Subsector: Oil & Gas Drilling 2013 return: 10% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 49% Return vs. sector: -15% Source: Goldman Sachs 17. Exelon Corp. Ticker: EXC Subsector: Electric Utilities 2013 return: -3% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -10% Return vs. sector: -17% Source: Goldman Sachs 16. Abbott Laboratories Ticker: ABT Subsector: Health Care Equipment 2013 return: 24% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 11% Return vs. sector: -17% Source: Goldman Sachs 15. Ford Ticker: F Subsector: Automobile Manufacturers 2013 return: 22% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -5% Return vs. sector: -21% Source: Goldman Sachs 14. CenturyLink Ticker: CTL Subsector: Integrated Telecommunication Services 2013 return: -13% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -2% Return vs. sector: -25% Source: Goldman Sachs 13. Quanta Services Ticker: PWR Subsector: Construction & Engineering 2013 return: 16% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 17% Return vs. sector: -25% Source: Goldman Sachs 12. Stanley Black & Decker Ticker: SWK Subsector: Industrial Machinery 2013 return: 12% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 10% Return vs. sector: -29% Source: Goldman Sachs 11. FirstEnergy Corp. Ticker: FE Subsector: Electric Utilities 2013 return: -17% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -5% Return vs. sector: -30% Source: Goldman Sachs 10. D.R. Horton Ticker: DHI Subsector: Homebuilding 2013 return: 13% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 18% Return vs. sector: -30% Source: Goldman Sachs 9. Deere & Co. Ticker: DE Subsector: Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks 2013 return: 8% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -8% Return vs. sector: -32% Source: Goldman Sachs 8. Newfield Exploration Ticker: NFX Subsector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 2013 return: -8% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 5% Return vs. sector: -33% Source: Goldman Sachs 7. Target Ticker: TGT Subsector: General Merchandise Stores 2013 return: 9% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 19% Return vs. sector: -34% Source: Goldman Sachs 6. LabCorp Ticker: LH Subsector: Health Care Services 2013 return: 5% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -3% Return vs. sector: -36% Source: Goldman Sachs 5. Jabil Circuit Ticker: JBL Subsector: Electronic Manufacturing Services 2013 return: -8% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -32% Return vs. sector: -37% Source: Goldman Sachs 4. Family Dollar Ticker: FDO Subsector: General Merchandise Stores 2013 return: 4% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 7% Return vs. sector: -39% Source: Goldman Sachs 3. Lennar Corp. Ticker: LEN Subsector: Homebuilding 2013 return: 3% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 15% Return vs. sector: -40% Source: Goldman Sachs 2. Quest Diagnostics Ticker: DGX Subsector: Health Care Services 2013 return: -6% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: 8% Return vs. sector: -48% Source: Goldman Sachs 1. Cliffs Natural Resources Ticker: CLF Subsector: Steel 2013 return: -30% Consensus 2014 earnings growth: -34% Return vs. sector: -56% Source: Goldman Sachs

