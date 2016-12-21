The Goldman Sachs Christmas crossword is here

Ho, ho, ho! The end of December is drawing closer, meaning only one thing — that’s right, the Goldman Sachs annual crossword!

Each year the investment bank takes a look back on the year through the form of a crossword, testing how much clients can remember of the last 12 months in finance.

The answers are all based on previous “Top of Mind” notes from the investment bank, which set out investment themes and analyse macroeconomic events.

You don’t have to be a Goldman client to have a crack though — most of the answers are based on what’s been in the news and others can be sniffed out with a bit of educated guessing.

Here’s the grid for 2016:

And here are the clues:

Need some help? Scroll down for the full answers.

No cheating.

Give up? Here you go:

