NERDS: Here's Goldman Sachs' Christmas crossword

Goldman Sachs released the 100th issue of its Fornightly Thoughts report for clients and, since the end of the year is coming, the investment bank has crammed the report full of juicy stats and charts.

Kicking off the report is its end-of-year crossword which is (as always) is pretty great.

For anyone that follows the financial markets closely, this is a great way on proving exactly just how nerdy you are. Or — just how knowledgeable you actually are about the markets.

Here’s the grid:

And here are the clues:

Unlike previous years, Goldman Sachs hasn’t provided the answers to the crossword but instead tells clients that the answers are embedded in charts in the report.

Good luck!

