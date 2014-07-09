GOLDMAN: Here Are The 20 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke A woman stands in front of a illuminated picture of a mathematical Quasi-Crystal on display in the fortress in the eastern German city of Dresden December 14, 2006.

David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, is out with his quarterly chartbook for U.S. equities.

In it, Kostin and his team take a look at the stocks that have the most upside and downside to Goldman’s price targets.

On this quarter’s list of the stocks with the biggest upside are tech high-flyers like eBay, salesforce.com and, of course, Netflix. Industrial names like U.S. Steel and PACCAR are also on the list.

Over the first half of the year, the S&P 500 may have gained 7%, but according to Goldman, the 20 stocks with the most price target upside could land investors a 26% to 51% increase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.