GOLDMAN: Here Are The 20 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, is out with his quarterly chartbook for U.S. equities.
In it, Kostin and his team take a look at the stocks that have the most upside and downside to Goldman’s price targets.
On this quarter’s list of the stocks with the biggest upside are tech high-flyers like eBay, salesforce.com and, of course, Netflix. Industrial names like U.S. Steel and PACCAR are also on the list.
Over the first half of the year, the S&P 500 may have gained 7%, but according to Goldman, the 20 stocks with the most price target upside could land investors a 26% to 51% increase.
Ticker: RRC
Price as of June 30: $US86.95
Upside to target: 26.5%
Comment: On June 26, the company announced marketing and transport agreements with subsidiaries of Energy Transfer Partners and Cheniere Energy.
Ticker: GM
Price as of June 30: $US36.30
Upside to target: 26.7%
Comment: On June 30, General Motors recalled another 8.45 million vehicles. The next day, the company reported U.S. vehicle sales that grew 1% in June, better than the 6.3% decline expected by analysts.
Ticker: URBN
Price as of June 30: $US33.86
Upside to target: 27%
Comment: On May 27, Urban Outfitters announced that its board approved a 10 million share repurchase authorization.
Ticker: ROST
Price as of June 30: $US66.13
Upside to target: 27%
Comment: Shares of Ross Stores are down more than 11% year-to-date.
Ticker: TMO
Price as of June 30: $US118
Upside to target: 27.1%
Comments: Thermo Fisher is scheduled to report second quarter earnings on July 23; analysts are expecting earnings per share of $US1.62 on revenue of $US4.25 billion.
Ticker: PCAR
Price as of June 30: $US62.83
Upside to target: 27.3%
Comment: PACCAR, which makes light- medium-, and heavy-duty trucks, increased its quarterly dividend in April.
Ticker: CRM
Price as of June 30: $US58.08
Upside to target: 27.4%
Comment: Late last month, BI's Julie Bort noted that salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff sold nearly $US24 million of stock over about three weeks; the sales, however, were prescheduled.
Ticker: CERN
Price as of June 30: $US51.58
Upside to target: 28%
Comment: On May 27, Cerner announced a $US100 million expansion to its stock repurchase agreement. The company will report second quarter earnings on July 24.
Ticker: SPG
Price as of June 30: $US166.28
Upside to target: 28.7%
Comment: On June 19, Simon announced that Andrew Juster will be named CFO in early 2015 following the retirement of Stephen Sterrett.
Ticker: REGN
Price as of June 30: $US282.47
Upside to target: 28.9%
Comment: The company announced on June 27 that its EYLEA Injection was recommended for approval by European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to treat visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema.
Ticker: GT
Price as of June 30: $US27.78
Upside to target: 29.6%
Comment: For the first quarter, Goodyear reported revenue of $US4.5 billion, down from $US4.9 billion a year ago.
Ticker: X
Price as of June 30: $US26.04
Upside to target: 30.6%
Comment: On June 27, U.S. Steel was replaced by Martin Marietta Materials in the S&P 500.
Ticker: NFLX
Price as of June 30: $US440.60
Upside to target: 33.9%
Comment: According to its website, Netflix is hiring someone in the U.K. to watch Netflix. Shares of the streaming video service have also doubled over the last year.
Ticker: PVH
Price as of June 30: $US116.60
Upside to target: 37.2%
Comment: On June 25, a report on Forbes said that short interest in shares of PVH decreased 15%.
Ticker: COG
Price as of June 30: $US34.14
Upside to target: 40.6%
Comment: Cabot will report second quarter earnings on July 24. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $US0.25 on revenue of $US522.53 million.
Ticker: DAL
Price as of June 30: $US38.72
Upside to target: 49.8%
Comment: Delta recently announced that in June, consolidated passenger unit revenue, or PRASM, or June rose 4.5% over the prior year.
Ticker: KORS
Price as of June 30: $US88.65
Upside to target: 51.2%
Comment: Shares of Michael Kors went bonkers in February after its first quarter earnings, making Michael Kors a billionaire.
