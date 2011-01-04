Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius Answers The 10 Most Important Questions Of 2011

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius has made his call on 2011, and it’s a strong turnaround from where he stood just a few months ago.



Since then, Hatzius has gone bullish, and believes the U.S. economy is going to grow at a high pace in 2011. Unemployment is going to dip too, and inflation isn’t going to cause a problem.

There are, however, some pressing questions on his outlook. And Hatzius has them answered here, in simple yes or no style.

