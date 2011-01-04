Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius Answers The 10 Most Important Questions Of 2011

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius has made his call on 2011, and it’s a strong turnaround from where he stood just a few months ago.
Since then, Hatzius has gone bullish, and believes the U.S. economy is going to grow at a high pace in 2011. Unemployment is going to dip too, and inflation isn’t going to cause a problem.
There are, however, some pressing questions on his outlook. And Hatzius has them answered here, in simple yes or no style.
Answer: Yes
Details: Goldman's GDP call is above consensus. Deleveraging will slow, and consumers will start to spend a larger portion of their incomes, which will lead to organic growth outside inventory changes and or fiscal policy.
Source: Goldman Sachs (via Zero Hedge)
Answer: No
Details: This portion of the economy will still be weak, with house prices falling another 5% in 2011, due to over supply. Housing starts should increase, however.
Answer: No
Details: While the dollar will fall in value, it won't be enough to discourage imports as we see a consumer rebound. That spending will increase the size of the deficit.
Answer: Yes
Details: With growth increasing, unemployment will fall, to 9% at the end of 2011. It will, however, remain high for sometime to come.
Answer: No
Details: Because unemployment will remain high, inflation will remain low, below 1%.
Answer: Yes
Details: Profits should rise approximately 15%, as inflation remains low. labour costs will also remain low because of high unemployment.
Answer: Yes
Details: With growth projections increasing for 2011, it now seems likely QE2 will not be expanded. One risk for this going the other way would see inflation falling, and Bernanke and the Fed acting to combat deflation.
Answer: No
Details: Goldman feel the Fed has several other steps to take before raising rates, starting with the end of QE and QE reinvestment, followed by the reduction of liquidity measures. Those are all unlikely to occur before 2012, and thus a rate hike seems unlikely for some time.
Answer: Yes
Details: There will be an increase, but it will be modest. In 2011, rates will rise to 3.75%. There is unlikely to be wild market pressure over the U.S. debt position, due to the government's power to 'tax a $15 trillion economy whose debt service payments currently total just 1.5% of GDP.'
Answer: No
Details: State and local tax receipts are rising and the impact of the crisis should only cost U.S. GDP 0.5% in 2011.
