10 Market Predictions From Goldman Sachs

Goldman’s equity team lead by David Kostin has something of a mid-year review of where the market is, where it’s going, and how it’s going to get there.Despite the selloff, Kostin still believes the S&P 500 is going higher.
This move is just a blip.
There big call on oil going higher stands, and they’re also bullish on another pair of commodities.
We’ve included their most recent projections and charts detailing their moves.
The S&P will hit 1450 by the end of 2011, and 1500 by Q2 2012.
Source: Goldman Sachs
U.S. GDP growth will hit 2.6% in 2011, and 3.2% in 2012.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Inflation to remain around 3.1%, with core at 1.3%, and personal consumption expenditures at 1.1%.
Wage inflation will be limited, because unemployment will not fall by much, only 9.1% to 8.3% by the end of 2012.
Home prices will keep falling, another 5% through the end of 2011.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Brent crude is heading to $140/barrel by the end of 2011. Gasoline prices are going to rise 11%.
Copper and gold prices will continue to rise, while cotton and corn will fall.
Source: Goldman Sachs
While interest rates won't move until 2013, the yield on the U.S. 10-year will rise from 3.0% to 3.75% by the end of 2011, and 4.25% by Q4 2012.
Source: Goldman Sachs
The energy sector will see sales growth of 27% in 2011. The overall S&P 500, excluding utilities and financials, will see growth of 10.1% in 2011 and 7.7% in 2012.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Profit margins will expand slightly in 2011, to 8.9% for S&P 500 companies. In 2012, that will fall slightly, to 8.8%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
In 2011, EPS for the S&P 500 will hit $96, and in 2012, $104.
Source: Goldman Sachs
ROE will hit 17% in 2011, and 18% in 2012 for the S&P 500.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs recommends high revenue growth stocks and companies that sell to consumers in BRIC countries.
Source: Goldman Sachs
