Goldman's $5 Billion Stock Offer Comes With Icing

Goldman Sachs’ $5 billion secondary offering on Wednesday serendipitously pushed the total value of the stock offerings Goldman worked on this year to $51.9 billion. That puts Goldman at the top of Thomson Reuters’ list of the total value of stock offerings investment banks advised on this quarter. Even though Wall Street is falling apart this is still a big deal. Especially for Goldman, considered on the brink of collapse just days ago.



Better start working to get back in the pole position, JP Morgan. All you need is a $4 billion IPO. Who wants to go public? Anybody?

WSJ Deal Journal: [T]he last-minute increase in the size of Goldman Sachs Group’s secondary offering Wednesday propelled the U.S. investment bank to the top of Thomson Reuters’ global equity capital market rankings for the third quarter, ahead of the previous No. 1, J.P. Morgan Chase.

Goldman raised $5 billion in a public offering of its own stock, up from the original target of $2.5 billion. (The shares were sold at $123 each, compared to the closing price Tuesday of $125.05. The stock closed Wednesday at $133, and is up again today at $134.92.)

The sale pushed the volume of the 106 offerings Goldman has worked on this year to $51.9 billion, according to data provider Thomson Reuters. J.P. Morgan has 132 deals to its credit with a total value of $48 billion.

