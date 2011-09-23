Goldman: These Companies Will Get Crushed If The Government Slows Spending

Photo: ucffool via Flickr

Forget Italy, forget, Greece… even put Operation Twist out of your mind. Instead, you need to be preparing for the U.S. government to go into austerity mode.The most imminent reason for concern is the current argument over disaster relief funding. The Democrats want it, the Republicans don’t, and the battle threatens to shut down the government if they don’t agree by the end of the month.



And then there are the cuts that the bi-partisan super committee is supposed to make to help reduce the federal deficit.

Goldman recently put together a report listing the companies that could get crushed if the government goes into austerity mode. We picked out the ones who sell 70% or more of their products to the government. They should be pretty nervous right now.

