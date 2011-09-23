Goldman: These Companies Will Get Crushed If The Government Slows Spending

Linette Lopez
Forget Italy, forget, Greece… even put Operation Twist out of your mind. Instead, you need to be preparing for the U.S. government to go into austerity mode.The most imminent reason for concern is the current argument over disaster relief funding. The Democrats want it, the Republicans don’t, and the battle threatens to shut down the government if they don’t agree by the end of the month.

And then there are the cuts that the bi-partisan super committee is supposed to make to help reduce the federal deficit.

Goldman recently put together a report listing the companies that could get crushed if the government goes into austerity mode. We picked out the ones who sell 70% or more of their products to the government. They should be pretty nervous right now.

URS Corp.

What it does: Construction and Engineering

Year over year stock performance: -5.51 (-15.14%)

Market cap: $2,503,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

Affymetrics Inc.

What it does: Life Science and Tools

Year over year stock performance: +0.45 (9.18%)

Market cap: $375,000,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

ITT Corp.

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: -1.56 (-3.41%)

Market cap: $8,217,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

Tetra Tech

What it does: Construction and Engineering

Year over year stock performance: -0.92 (-4.6%)

Market cap: $1,192,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 71%

Aecom Technology Corp.

What it does: Construction and Engineering

Year over year stock performance: -4.95 (-20.35%)

Market cap: $2,534,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 72%

Stryker Corp.

What it does: Health Care Equipment and Supplies

Year over year stock performance: +0.46 (0.96%)

Market cap: $19,503,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 76%

Humana Inc.

What it does: Health Care Providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: +26.5 (52.61%)

Market cap: $13,195,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 79%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

What it does: Health Care Equipment and Supplies

Year over year stock performance: +22.69 (40.66%)

Market cap: $8,956,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 76%

Illumina Inc.

What it does: Life Science and Tools

Year over year stock performance: -3.32 (6.87%)

Market cap: $7,900,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

General Dynamics Corp.

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: -3.14 (-5.01%)

Market cap: $22,232,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

FLIR Systems

What it does: Electrical Equipment

Year over year stock performance: -0.11 (-0.4%)

Market cap: $4,454,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

HARRIS Corp.

What it does: Communications Equipment

Year over year stock performance: -1.57 (-3.86%)

Market cap: $5,000,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 82%

AeroVironment, Inc.

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: +7.33 (33.46%)

Market cap: $646,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 85%

Raytheon Company

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: -4.54 (-9.89%)

Market cap: $14,666,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 89%

Universal American Corp.

What it does: Health Care Providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: -3.7 (-25.64%)

Market cap: 877,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 90%

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: -6.36 (-8.99%)

Market cap: $6,991,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 91%

Northrop Grumman Corp.

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: -5.06 (-8.59%)

Market cap: $15,196,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 92%

WellCare Health Plans Inc.

What it does: Health Care Providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: +16.21 (59.82%)

Market cap: $1,834,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 93%

HealthSpring Inc.

What it does: Health Care Providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: 13.81 (60.57%)

Market cap: $2,612,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 96%

Granite Construction Inc.

What it does: Construction and Engineering

Year over year stock performance: -2.5 (-11.33%)

Market cap: $787,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 96%

Lockheed and Martin Corp.

What it does: Aerospace and defence

Year over year stock performance: +5.69 (8.16%)

Market cap: $25,503,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 97%

Centene Corp.

What it does: Health Care providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: +0.2 (0.64%)

Market cap: $1,554,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 100%

Human Genome Sciences Inc.

What it does: Biotechnology

Year over year stock performance: -16.4 (-55.78%)

Market cap: $2,519,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 100%

Molina Healthcare Inc.

What it does: Health Care providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: -1.2 (-6.79%)

Market cap: $722,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 100%

AMERIGROUP Corp.

What it does: Health Care providers and Services

Year over year stock performance: +6.1 (15.95%)

Market cap: $2,309,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 100%

