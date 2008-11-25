Goldman Raising $2 Billion Through FDIC-Backed Bonds

According to Reuters:



Goldman Sachs plans to sell at least $2 billion of new debt that will be guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, with pricing expected Tuesday, according to a market source familiar with the sale.

The debt will mature no later than June 30, 2012, the source said. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner, while Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are joint leads, the source said.

