Goldman Sachs Crushes Earnings Estimates Again

Goldman Sachs posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.70 for the second quarter beating Wall Street analysts’ expectations.

Revenue for the second quarter came in at $8.61 billion.

On average, analysts expected the bank to post adjusted EPS of $2.88, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue was expected to come in at $7.972 billion, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

“The firm’s performance was solid especially in the context of mixed economic sentiment during the quarter,” Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.

“Improving economic conditions in the U.S. drove client activity and the strength of our global client franchise allowed us to deliver positive performance across a number of our businesses. While the operating environment has shown noticeable signs of improvement, we continue to put a premium on disciplined risk management, particularly in regard to the firm’s strong capital and liquidity levels.”

Shares of Goldman are trading about 1.5% higher in the pre-market.

The bank’s stock is up more than 23% this year.

Here’s an excerpt from the bank’s earnings release:

NEW YORK, July 16, 2013 – The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported net revenues of $8.61 billion and net earnings of $1.93 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2013. Diluted earnings per common share were $3.70 compared with $1.78 for the second quarter of 2012 and $4.29 for the first quarter of 2013. Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 10.5% for the second quarter of 2013 and 11.5% for the first half of 2013.

Highlights

Goldman Sachs continued its leadership in investment banking, ranking first in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions for the year-to-date.

The firm ranked first in worldwide equity and equity-related offerings, common stock offerings and initial public offerings for the year-to-date.

Debt underwriting produced record quarterly net revenues of $695 million.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share both increased approximately 2% during the quarter to $151.21 and $141.62, respectively.

The firm continues to manage its liquidity and capital conservatively. The firm’s global core excess liquidity was $183 billion as of June 30, 2013. In addition, the firm’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.6% and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio was 13.5% as of June 30, 2013, in each case under Basel 1 and reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013.

Net Revenues

Investment Banking Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.55 billion, 29% higher than the second quarter of 2012 and essentially unchanged compared with the first quarter of 2013. Net revenues in Financial Advisory were $486 million, slightly higher than the second quarter of 2012. Net revenues in the firm’s Underwriting business were $1.07 billion, 45% higher than the second quarter of 2012. This increase primarily reflected significantly higher net revenues in debt underwriting, due to leveraged finance activity, and in equity underwriting, primarily reflecting an increase in industry-wide activity. The firm’s investment banking transaction backlog was essentially unchanged compared with the end of the first quarter of 2013.

Institutional Client Services

Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $4.31 billion, 11% higher than the second quarter of 2012 and 16% lower than the first quarter of 2013.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $2.46 billion, 12% higher than the second quarter of 2012, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in currencies, credit products and commodities. These increases were partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in mortgages and lower net revenues in interest rate products. Although Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Client Execution operated in a generally favorable environment during the first half of the quarter, market conditions across products became more challenging during the latter part of the quarter, as interest rates and market volatility increased.

Net revenues in Equities were $1.85 billion, 9% higher than the second quarter of 2012. Excluding

net revenues from the firm’s reinsurance business, net revenues in Equities were 23% higher compared with the same period last year, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in equities client execution, which reflected significantly higher net revenues in derivatives and cash products.Commissions and fees were higher, primarily in Asia, due to an increase in activity and higher market values. Securities services net revenues were lower compared with the second quarter of 2012. Excluding the decline attributable to the sale of the firm’s hedge fund administration business in 2012, securities services net revenues were essentially unchanged. During the quarter, Equities operated in an environment generally characterized by higher volatility levels, particularly in Asia.

The net gain attributable to the impact of changes in the firm’s own credit spreads on borrowings for which the fair value option was elected was $59 million ($32 million and $27 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the second quarter of 2013, compared with a net gain of $6 million for the second quarter of 2012.

Investing & Lending

Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $1.42 billion for the second quarter of 2013. Results for the second quarter of 2013 included net gains of $462 million from investments in equities, primarily in private equities, net gains and net interest income of $658 million from debt securities and loans, and other net revenues of $295 million related to the firm’s consolidated investments. During the quarter, the firm sold its remaining investment in the ordinary shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

Investment Management

Net revenues in Investment Management were $1.33 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the second quarter of 2012 and the first quarter of 2013. Net revenues in the second quarter of 2013 included higher management and other fees, primarily due to higher average assets under supervision, and higher transaction revenues compared with the second quarter of 2012. These increases were offset by lower incentive fees. During the quarter, long-term assets under supervision decreased $4 billion, reflecting market depreciation of $11 billion, primarily in fixed income assets, partially offset by net inflows of $7 billion. Net inflows primarily included inflows in fixed income assets, partially offset by outflows in alternative investment assets. Liquidity products decreased $9 billion during the quarter. Total assets under supervision decreased $13 billion during the quarter to $955 billion.

Expenses

Operating expenses were $5.97 billion, 14% higher than the second quarter of 2012 and 11% lower than the first quarter of 2013.

Compensation and Benefits

The accrual for compensation and benefits expenses (including salaries, estimated year-end discretionary compensation, amortization of equity awards and other items such as benefits) was $3.70 billion for the second quarter of 2013, 27% higher than the second quarter of 2012, reflecting a significant increase in net revenues. The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for the first half of 2013 was 43.0%, compared with 44.0% for the first half of 2012. Total staff decreased 1% compared with the end of the first quarter of 2013.

Non-Compensation Expenses

Non-compensation expenses were $2.26 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the second quarter of 2012 and 5% lower than the first quarter of 2013. Non-compensation expenses for the second quarter of 2013 included lower expenses as a result of the sale of the firm’s reinsurance business and lower expenses related to consolidated investments compared with the second quarter of 2012. These decreases were partially offset by increased net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and higher brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees which principally reflected higher transaction volumes in Equities. The second quarter of 2013 included net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings of $149 million.

Provision for Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the first half of 2013 was 30.4%, down from 33.0% for the first quarter of 2013, primarily due to a determination that certain non-U.S. earnings will be permanently reinvested abroad, as well as changes in the earnings mix.

Capital

As of June 30, 2013, total capital was $240.08 billion, consisting of $78.04 billion in total shareholders’ equity (common shareholders’ equity of $70.84 billion and preferred stock of $7.20 billion) and $162.04 billion in unsecured long-term borrowings. Book value per common share was $151.21 and tangible book value per common share was $141.62, both approximately 2% higher compared with the end of the first quarter of 2013. Book value and tangible book value per common share are based on common shares outstanding, including restricted stock units granted to employees with no future service requirements, of 468.5 million as of June 30, 2013. On April 25, 2013, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.) issued 40,000 shares of perpetual 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Series J Preferred Stock), for aggregate proceeds of $1.00 billion.

During the quarter, the firm repurchased 10.5 million shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $152.80, for a total cost of $1.60 billion. The remaining share authorization under the firm’s existing repurchase program is 75.9 million shares.

Under the regulatory capital requirements currently applicable to bank holding companies, the firm’s

Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.6% and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio was 13.5% as of June 30, 2013, up from 14.4% and 12.7%, respectively, as of March 31, 2013 (in each case under Basel 1 and reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013).

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

The firm’s global core excess liquidity (GCE) was $183 billion as of June 30, 2013 and averaged $180 billion for the second quarter of 2013, compared with an average of $181 billion for the first quarter of 2013.

Total assets were $938 billion as of June 30, 2013, compared with $959 billion as of March 31, 2013.

Level 3 assets were $43 billion as of June 30, 2013, compared with $46 billion as of March 31, 2013, and represented 4.6% of total assets.

Dividends

Group Inc. declared a dividend of $0.50 per common share to be paid on September 27, 2013 to common shareholders of record on August 30, 2013. The firm also declared dividends of $244.79, $387.50, $261.11, $261.11, $371.88 and $401.04 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series I Preferred Stock and Series J Preferred Stock, respectively (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock), to be paid on August 12, 2013 to preferred shareholders of record on July 28, 2013. In addition, the firm declared dividends of $1,022.22 per each share of Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, to be paid on September 3, 2013 to preferred shareholders of record on August 19, 2013.

