Here Are Goldman's Key Predictions For Q2

Goldman is out with its forecast for Q2. It basically expects a strong rebound from the weak, weather-induced Q1 weakness.

The core prediction: “We continue to forecast 3.5% GDP growth in H2. Under our current forecasts, real GDP would increase 2.6% on a Q4/Q4 basis in 2014, below the 2.8 – 3.0% central tendency included in the Summary of Economic Projections from the March FOMC meeting.”

And here’s a breakdown of their forecasts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.