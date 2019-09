Last month, Goldman reported a strong Q1 thanks to a big surge in its trading business.



In its latest 10-Q we see how good it was.

There was just one down day, and 32 days of more than $100 million made.

To put that in perspective, compare that to all of last year, when there were only 68 days of $100 million + profits.

