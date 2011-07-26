Goldman Sachs Is Now Punishing Personal Emails About Lingerie With Public Humiliation

Pretty much everyone in finance, or really, any office in the world is bound to screw around here and there, but as we all know, Goldman Sachs runs a tight ship.



For any Goldman employee audacious enough to tempt fate and send personal emails, embarrassment awaits.

Jessica Pressler of NY Mag writes,

As at most large financial companies, conducting personal communications over the company system is verboten, although perhaps only at Goldman do compliance officers stage annual dramatic readings of their employees’ most embarrassing e-mails to drive the point home. (“Are you wearing lingerie, stuff like that,” the former employee says.)”

Goldman also threatens to block employee accounts for swearing even though four-letter-words are fairly common in the finance world.

