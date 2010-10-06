Guess Which European Nation Is Dying To Raise Taxes The Most

Here’s a bit of data to destroy stereotypes.



While the majority of Germans are supportive of spending cuts instead of higher taxes as a solution to budget deficits, it’s the French who are actually the most open to fiscal austerity. Spanish are also more likely to want spending cuts instead of higher taxes than Germans.

Finally, people in the U.K. are the most supportive of raising taxes in lieu of spending cuts, as shown by a Goldman Sachs chart of the day below which is based on a BBC World poll.

