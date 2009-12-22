Goldman: Prepare For The De-Stimulus, When Fiscal Restraint Turns Into A GDP Drag

Spending in Washington appears to be out of control, but even Nancy Pelosi has made noises about pulling back spending eventually.



Although the national debt has been the source of worry for a long time, it’s clear that popular attention paid towards Washington’s rising tab is a matter of interest like never before.

And though there’s very little in the bond market to suggest that our lenders are getting freaked out, debt will be an election issue in 2010 — perhaps for the first time ever.

The problem is that it won’t be easy to throttle down on spending without slowing GDP (in the short term) and no politician wants to be responsible for that.

A new report from Goldman’s Jan Hatzius (via ShiftCTRL group) discusses the timing of the “handoff” when stimulative policies get wound down, and the net effect of government action is de-stimulus.

It may be sooner than you think. Think 2011. The challenge is, how?

Ultimately, what decisions are made will depend on

what budgetary savings are politically and practically

possible. As noted above, discretionary spending is an

obvious place to look for medium term savings. The

difficulty is that more than half of this segment goes to

the military, which is unlikely to see significant

reductions, at least for FY2011. In fact, it appears

likely that “regular” defence spending (i.e., outlays not

related to current overseas operations) could be

boosted in the forthcoming budget proposal. The

nondefense segment of discretionary spending can and

probably will be a focus for cuts over the next few

years. But long-term commitments in this area are

more difficult than in most others, as it is especially

subject to the whims of Congress, and in any case

makes up only 20% of total spending.



Healthcare (specifically Medicare) is another obvious

area for savings. The elephant in the living room

known as health reform dominates the outlook in this

area, however. The dominant proposal from the

Senate includes a number of positive structural

reforms that in themselves should lower growth in

federal (and possibly private) health spending, though

the structural savings will build slowly over time.

Substantial “hard” cuts to Medicare payments and

taxes on the healthcare sector are more reliably

estimated, and are the primary mechanism for savings

in the bill over the medium term. However, most of

the savings achieved over the next 10 years will be

funneled back into new spending, so any significant

savings from the bill would be a longer term

proposition. Importantly, at least some of the spending

cuts used to fund health reform would have eventually

been used to improve the fiscal balance, so while the

Senate bill improves the budget outlook according to

CBO, it does also potentially preclude substantial net

reduction in federal health spending over the next five

to seven years. 2

This leaves tax hikes. Some increase in taxation

appears inevitable, for two reasons: (1) the

administration has proposed to let some of the tax cuts

enacted in 2001/2003 expire, which would increase

marginal rates on income above $250,000, and rates

on capital gains and dividend income; and (2) if the

discussion of spending above holds true, it will be

difficult to achieve primary budget balance without

tax hikes. In order to raise 2% of GDP—roughly the

size of the structural primary budget deficit we

estimate once the effects of the recession have

faded—tax rates would need to rise on the order of 30

percentage points on incomes above $250,000, nearly

doubling the tax burden at that level. An increase even

a fraction of this size would be very difficult to enact.



One interesting solution to this problem is the notion

of a phased-in consumption tax. This would involve

the enactment of a sales or value added tax, to be

implemented after a period of delay, and scaled up

over time.



