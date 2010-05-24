Goldman PR Spoof Website Furloughs Top Executives For One Day Per Week

Van Damme with a smile you should know anywhere.

This fake Goldman site actually looks a lot like the real one.But there are a few key differences. Like first of all, the logo spells the company’s name Goldman SacKs. And Goldman would never write this: “as of May 26, 2010, the firm’s highest-paid executives will be furloughed one day per week.”



Ridiculous! So is this:

“Last year profits on Wall Street hit a record high of $61 billion – nearly three times the previous record. If we donate 20% of that to New York State, it would cover the state’s entire $9 billion deficit.”

Uh, Goldman Sachs already pays for like 90% of everything every year when it gives the government 50% of its bonuses to the State of New York. It’s called taxes.

Plus the fakers introduced an imaginary media relations guy, “Andrew Mammon, Director of Media Relations for The Goldman Sachs Group.” And then they butcher Lucas van Praag’s name and call him, “Lucas Vandamm.”

Now check out the 15 worst PR disasters of the decade –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.