Goldman: Poor, Freezing Americans Will Buy Lots Of Sweaters For Christmas This Year

Joe Weisenthal
sweater

Goldman Sachs has identified the perfect gift for our poor, cold times. (via Deal Journal)

 “For years, the gift-giving excitement focused on consumer electronics innovation; this year, we could see more sweaters under the tree, given (1) healthy pent-up demand after three years of weak apparel sales, (2) sharper price pointing makes for a compelling gift alternative, and (3) a more muted consumer electronics product cycle providing less crowding out [of apparel.]”

(Picture via Flickr user mamamusings)

