Goldman: Poor, Freezing Americans Will Buy Lots Of Sweaters For Christmas This Year

Goldman Sachs has identified the perfect gift for our poor, cold times. (via Deal Journal)



“For years, the gift-giving excitement focused on consumer electronics innovation; this year, we could see more sweaters under the tree, given (1) healthy pent-up demand after three years of weak apparel sales, (2) sharper price pointing makes for a compelling gift alternative, and (3) a more muted consumer electronics product cycle providing less crowding out [of apparel.]”

(Picture via Flickr user mamamusings)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.