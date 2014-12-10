An Epic Lineup Of 7 Retired Goldman Sachs Partners Shared A Stage Today

Goldman Sachs tweeted this photo of CEO Lloyd Blankfein and retired former partners discussing the history and future of the 145-year-old investment banks.

Rob Kaplan (far right) was the moderator. That’s Lloyd Blankfein next to him. The other Goldman alums on the panel (from right to left) include:

Jon Corzine : Corzine served as the CEO of Goldman from 1994 until 1999. He later served as a U.S. Senator for New Jersey from 2001 until 2006 and then later as New Jersey’s governor from 2006 until 2010. (We haven’t heard much about Corzine lately after broker-dealer MF Global collapsed in 2011 following a bet on European sovereign bonds that soured. He would have been right, but the timing was way off.)

: Corzine served as the CEO of Goldman from 1994 until 1999. He later served as a U.S. Senator for New Jersey from 2001 until 2006 and then later as New Jersey’s governor from 2006 until 2010. (We haven’t heard much about Corzine lately after broker-dealer MF Global collapsed in 2011 following a bet on European sovereign bonds that soured. He would have been right, but the timing was way off.) Robert Rubin : He was the chairman/CEO of Goldman from 1990 until 1992. He served as the Treasury Secretary from 1995 until 1999 during the Clinton administration.

: He was the chairman/CEO of Goldman from 1990 until 1992. He served as the Treasury Secretary from 1995 until 1999 during the Clinton administration. John Whitehead : He served as Co-Chairman of Goldman from 1976 until 1985. He served as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State from 1985 until 1989 during the Reagan administration.

: He served as Co-Chairman of Goldman from 1976 until 1985. He served as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State from 1985 until 1989 during the Reagan administration. Stephen Friedman : He was chairman and CEO of Goldman from 1992 until 1994. He served as the Director of the National Economic Council from 2002 to 2005.

: He was chairman and CEO of Goldman from 1992 until 1994. He served as the Director of the National Economic Council from 2002 to 2005. Hank Paulson: He was the chairman and CEO of Goldman from 1999 until 2006. He then served as Treasury Secretary from 2006 until 2009.

Talk about a blast from the past!

