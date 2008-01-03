Goldman Pees on Software As Service KNXA, SFSF, TLEO

Goldman out with a bearish call on three “human capital management” companies in the red-hot Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) market: Kenexa (KNXA), SuccessFactors (SFSF), and Taleo (TLEO). The bottom line? Too expensive, too competitive, and deteriorating environment for enterprise spending:

Still, Goldman can’t resist recommending a pair trade: long Kenexa, which has been battered to 1.7x EV/2007 sales by a whiffed quarter (a problem with one client, Goldman believes), and short the popular “best of breed” Taleo, which is trading at 5.2X sales. Goldman believes such a trade neutralizes the macro exposure.

Sounds logical, but we would add the following: In our experience, it’s hard to count the number of folks who have blown themselves up shorting “expensive” tech stocks or died waiting for “value” tech stocks to recover.

