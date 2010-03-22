Goldman Paid Lloyd Blankfein's Son $155,000 Last Year

Oh HECK yeah!

In January, Business Insider broke the news that Jonathan Blankfein (right) would be working for his dad at Goldman Sachs next year, after he graduates from Harvard.He can expect to be paid well.



Dealbook found a section in one of Goldman’s filings with the SEC that details how much Blankfein’s son (presumably Alex, JB’s older brother who currently works at Goldman) is paid.

He made $155,000 last year.

He’s called a “person affiliated with Blankfein” in the filing, but it’s not clear why Blankfein and the other Goldman execs working with their kids have to report the salaries of their “affiliates.”

(Maybe because they’re paid differently from other employees. Oppenheimer has or had a rule in place that parents had to pay their kids’ salaries for the first year. Then Oppenheimer decides whether to take them on or not.)

For example, Goldman’s general counsel, Esta E. Stecher, and chief financial officer, David A. Viniar, also have kids who work at Goldman and reported their salaries. Stecher’s son made $200,000 last year and Viniar’s stepdaughter made $225,000 last year.

