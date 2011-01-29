Goldman Paid Lloyd Blankfein $14.6 Million In 2010

Goldman paid Lloyd Blankfein~$14.6 million last year, according to a regulatory filing.



That’s almost $6 million more than the firm paid him last year.

It breaks down like this.

His annual salary: $2 million. The rest is in stock.

David Viniar, the CFO, David Evans, EVP, John Weinberg, the Vice Chair, and David Cohn, the COO, got the same number of Goldman Shares as Blankfein. They’re worth $12.6 million today (but that’s largely irrelevant because they can’t cash them in for years).

From DealJournal:

