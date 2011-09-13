An Excellent Greece Overview From Goldman

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

From Goldman, a very good roundup summation of the Greek problem.————



Less than two months away from the resolutions of the July 21 summit, the market turmoil linked to the Eurozone fiscal crisis continues to escalate. The most recent developments that aggravated risk aversion are linked to the recent departure of the ECB/EU/IMF mission from Athens, as they did not find that the Greek government was meeting its required goals in terms of structural reforms and budget performance. There are two reasons behind this Greece shortfall:

1. The challenges linked to a massive fiscal adjustment taking place at a time of a deep and structural decline in output. Yesterday, the ministry of finance issued the budget execution report for the period between January and August 2011 showing a decline in ordinary budget revenues of about 5.3% (almost EUR2bn) relative to the same period last year and despite a series of hikes in direct and indirect taxation. Ordinary budget expenditure increased by almost 4bn (8.1%) driven by higher interest payments (EUR2bn) and the effect of automatic stabilizers (payment for the shortfall in pension fund revenues and higher unemployment benefit claims). This result was partly offset by a decline in the public investment budget worth about EUR2bn. Currently, at an overall EUR18bn, the budget is tracking at about 7.8% of GDP, which is close to the annual target that Greece is required to meet.

In part, this budget shortfall was due to inefficiencies in the Greek government’s tax collection and spending control mechanisms. In part, it was due to the deepening recession; the latest GDP estimates continue to show that the economy is in deep recession; the latest data show a 12% real GDP contraction since Q2 2008 and a 7.3% yoy contraction, while the still wide external deficit implies the adjustment has some way to run.

2. The complications of the Greek political system and the relevant inefficiencies in the workings of the Greek public administration have led to a partial implementation of structural reforms in Greece including a partial liberalization of some protected professions, less than desired flexibility in labour markets and some delays in the progress of the privatization plans. Again, the Greek government has pledged to expedite the remaining part of the pending structural reforms.

To address part of the shortfall, the Greek government has announced it will bring to the parliament a set of legislative measures reducing the wage bill by creating a single payment grade system for all public sector operations. They also announced the introduction of a fresh property tax payable via the electricity bill in order to better enforce the collection. In addition, they are pressing ahead a reform that aims to reduce the size and the cost of the national health system. And finally, they announced an indirect way of reducing the number of public sector employees.

According to a statement from the President of the EU van Rumpoy, the discussions with the troika are bound to start again on Monday September 19 and according to a recent Wall Street Journal article, Greece will likely receive the next tranche of assistance by late September. Also according to the Greek Deputy Minister of Finance, Greece has enough cash balances to go through October.

That said, one needs to keep in mind that medium term risks persist. Amid ongoing uncertainty over the possibility of a disorderly credit event linked to Greece, the country has experienced tightening in credit conditions mostly driven by a trend decline in deposits. Amid tightening financial conditions, investment growth in the private sector will likely continue to decline even in the face of lower labour costs. Combined with public sector cuts, this probably implies that Greece’s growth prospects will likely remain problematic.

From a political perspective the months ahead may also be volatile. The perseverance of the ECB/EU/IMF on Greece meeting agreed targets and timelines implies that the Greek government has a lot of ground to catch up over the months ahead. A barrage of new unpopular legislative measures coming on top of the ones already implemented or voted for are bound to create significant political noise and implementation risk in Greece. And the recent track record of the Greek government with respect to reforms and budget consolidation does not help reduce fears of implementation shortfalls overall.

Finally, the success of the PSI is a crucial element of the next aid package. Recent press reports indicate that intended non-binding participation is estimated at between 70% and 80%. The transaction will likely take place around mid-October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.