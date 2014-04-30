Here's Goldman's Take On That GDP Report

Here’s Goldman’s Jan Hatzius on that GDP report:

On the investment side, while this is clearly a more weaker than expected number, there are a number of more forward looking indicators that are actually quite encouraging so we wouldn’t be too worried abt this particular number. Also weaker residential investment -7.9% in the fourth quarter, certainly fairly meaningful when taken cumulatively. Overall somewhat weaker than expected — nothing here that would really change our forward looking outlook significantly. Still think growth will be stronger in coming quarters — forecast for second quarter is 3%, feel broadly ok about that despite this negative surprise.