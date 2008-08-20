Goldman: Oil's Going Back To $150 This Year, Don't You Worry

Back when Goldman oil bull Arjun Murti said oil was going to $150, a slew of bloviators called him reckless, irresponsible, and, gasp, wrong. Oil hit $147 in mid-July and while that may not quite be $150, it’s close enough.



So now that oil is hovering around $115/barrel amid fears of global economic collapse, is the bank ready to trim its forecast? Nope.

Goldman isn’t worried about a strengthening greenback either: they’re focused on fundamentals. They expect declining trend oil supply growth and emerging market demand to continue to drive rising oil prices. Period:

Although the recent correlation in dollar and oil prices is clear, it is important to emphasise that each of these assets are driven by multiple, varying factors … Put differently, there is more to oil than the U.S. dollar and vice versa.

[There is] very little correlation between oil prices and the U.S. dollar over the longer term.

Goldman reiterates their year end oil price forecast of $149

See Also:

Goldman Oil Bull Speaks: Yes, Oil Still Going to $150-$200 A Barrel, Gas to $4-$6

Goldman Oil Bull: I’m Not A Crackpot

Goldman Oil Bull a Nutcase: Here’s Why Crash Coming Soon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.