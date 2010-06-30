Goldman Offers Interviews With Blankfein To Make Up For "Overwhelming The FCIC With Documents"

The FCIC has noticed a big change in the way Goldman treats them recently. They’re much nicer now.



FCIC Vice Chairman Bill Thomas told a bunch of journalists today that he expects Lloyd Blankfein to be much more open to interviews now, according to Bloomberg.

Apparently the shift started ever since the FCIC subpoenaed Goldman on June 7 for (they claim) trying to overwhelm the commission with documents.

After being subpoenaed, apparently, Goldman started being much more responsive to the FCIC. Blankfein is now free and happy to give them interviews.

They’ve had one “extensive” interview already and they are expecting many more interviews in the future.

“I have no question that we will get it in a timely matter now,” Chairman Thomas told the journalists.

So “timely” interviews with Blankfein have patched Goldman’s rocky relationship with the FCIC.

Previously, he said, “we weren’t getting it in a timely matter.”

Clearly Blankfein is quite the peace offering!

