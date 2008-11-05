Goldman Next Up On The Party cancelling List? Or Just Dissatisfied With Last Year's Shrimp?

Dealbreaker is reporting a rumour that might indicate Goldman Sachs might cancel its holiday party: “We’re told that Goldman has notified the vendor that has catered its holiday party for the last several years that its services will not be necessary in ’08.” This doesn’t necessarily mean a thing. Who was the caterer? How is their food?



While we don’t think the government should meddle with executive pay, we don’t have a problem with banks voluntarily cancelling holiday parties. The i-bankers can just privately host them at their mansions, as far as we’re concerned.

