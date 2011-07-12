GOLDMAN: Netflix Is A Screaming Buy, Price Target $330

Photo: JD Lasica/Flickr
Goldman has a note out upping its price target on Netflix to $330.The big reason?
Overseas. Netflix recently announced a big expansion to Latin America, and Goldman says Netflix is going to do great there.
Why?
- Latin America has 3.5X the number of broadband households as Canada, Netflix’s previous international expansion, and growing fast;
- US content is really popular there and Netflix can buy it cheaply;
- There’s very little direct competition, mostly pay TV.
As fast as Netflix has been growing, it’s important to remember that the company has a huge market opportunity ahead of it, as overseas shows.
Don’t Miss Our Exclusive Interview With Netflix CEO Reed Hastings →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.