GOLDMAN: Netflix Is A Screaming Buy, Price Target $330

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Reed hastings

Photo: JD Lasica/Flickr

Goldman has a note out upping its price target on Netflix to $330.The big reason? 

Overseas. Netflix recently announced a big expansion to Latin America, and Goldman says Netflix is going to do great there.

Why?

  • Latin America has 3.5X the number of broadband households as Canada, Netflix’s previous international expansion, and growing fast;
  • US content is really popular there and Netflix can buy it cheaply;
  • There’s very little direct competition, mostly pay TV. 

As fast as Netflix has been growing, it’s important to remember that the company has a huge market opportunity ahead of it, as overseas shows.

