GOLDMAN: Netflix Is A Screaming Buy, Price Target $330

Goldman has a note out upping its price target on Netflix to $330.The big reason?



Overseas. Netflix recently announced a big expansion to Latin America, and Goldman says Netflix is going to do great there.

Why?

Latin America has 3.5X the number of broadband households as Canada, Netflix’s previous international expansion, and growing fast;

US content is really popular there and Netflix can buy it cheaply;

There’s very little direct competition, mostly pay TV.

As fast as Netflix has been growing, it’s important to remember that the company has a huge market opportunity ahead of it, as overseas shows.

