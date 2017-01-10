Goldman just named a new head of its giant tech division

Goldman Sachs just named a new chief information officer.

Elisha Wiesel will take the role, which was previously held by the tatted-up former tech exec Marty Chavez.

Chavez will become chief financial officer of the global investment bank in April.

Wiesel currently serves as chief risk officer for the securities division and global head of securities division desk strategists.

The technology division head, Don Duet, will be leaving after 28 years with the firm. John Madsen and Umesh Subramanian will become coheads of the tech division in his stead and will report to Wiesel.

More to come…

