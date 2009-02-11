Goldman Moves Event From Vegas To San Francisco

Enter Las Vegas at your own risk. If you’re a major financial, and if you’ve taken cash from the government, then stay out of Vegas unless you want an earful from a politician. Hence Goldman Sachs (GS) is moving an internet conference from Vegas to San Francisco as part of a “broad review of its activities”. (Read: We don’t want to get called out by self-serving pols)



Is San Francisco any better? Well, who’s the main Congessman from San Fran? Nancy Pelosi. And do you think she’s going to be scolding anyone for bringing more business to their city.

Long San Francisco junkets and events. Short Vegas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.