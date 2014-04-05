GOLDMAN: These Are The 40 Most Undervalued Stocks In The Market

David Kostin, Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist, says the S&P 500 will climb just 3% this year.
However, within the market he sees no shortage of stocks and sectors expected to outperform.
In his new U.S. Monthly Chartbook, Kostin provides a list of stocks with the most upside potential today.
According to Goldman’s analysts, the 40 stocks on this list offer 21% to 41% upside relative to their recent prices.
The current list has a mix of energy, tech, and retail firms.
Ticker: LEN
Sector: Homebuilding
Recent Price: $US39.62
Upside to Target: 21.2%
Lennar's Q1 earnings and revenue surged as deliveries and selling prices improved, according to Marketwatch said.
Ticker: WAG
Sector: Retail
Recent Price: $US66.03
Upside to Target: 21.2%
Walgreen said it expects its store count to increase by 55 to 75 for the year, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: WYN
Sector: Hospitality
Recent Price: $US73.23
Upside to Target: 21.5%
Wyndham's fiscal Q2 earnings climbed a better-than-expected 3.9% as revenue grew at all three of its major segments, led by its lodging business, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: MCK
Sector: Healthcare IT
Recent Price: $US176.57
Upside to Target: 21.8%
McKesson's fiscal Q3 results were 'incredibly strong,' ISI Group's Ross Muken said, once one-time items were discounted, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: JBL
Sector: Logistics
Recent Price: $US18.00
Upside to Target: 22.2%
Jabil is in the midst of a major restructuring period, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: HAL
Sector: Oil services
Recent Price: $US58.89
Upside to Target: 22.3%
Halliburton Q4 revenues climbed 19% on strong international deals, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: NGL
Sector: Oil and gas
Recent Price: $US71.04
Upside to Target: 22.5%
Noble just sold Israeli gas licenses to Australia's Woodford for more than $US1 billion, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: SPG
Sector: REIT
Recent Price: $US164.00
Upside to Target: 23.2%
Simon Property recently announced it was spinning off strip malls and smaller units into an independent subsidiary, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: PXD
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $US187.14
Upside to Target: 23.2%
Pioneer shares now enjoy 38% more exposure in Stan Druckenmiller's portfolio, according to InsiderMonkey.
Ticker: MNST
Sector: Food and beverage
Recent Price: $US69.45
Upside to Target: 23.8%
Monster shares rose as much as 4% after its Q4 earnings came in better than expected.
Ticker: MPC
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $US87.04
Upside to Target: 24.1%
Marathon Petroleum's Q4 revenues climbed 20%, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: DAL
Sector: Airline
Recent Price: $US34.65
Upside to Target: 24.1%
Delta said traffic climbed 2.4% MUM in February, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: EL
Sector: Cosmetics
Recent Price: $US66.88
Upside to Target: 24.1%
Estee Lauder full-year fiscal 2013 sales climbed 5%, according to Forbes.
Ticker: DLTR
Sector: Retail
Recent Price: $US52.18
Upside to Target: 24.6%
Dollar Tree same-store sales in fiscal Q4 climbed 1.2%, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: PCP
Sector: Manufacturing
Recent Price: $US252.76
Upside to Target: 24.6%
Precision's fiscal Q3 profits climbed 28% after a string of successful acquisitions, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: APC
Sector: Oil and gas
Recent Price: $US84.76
Upside to Target: 26.2%
Anadarko shares now figure in David Einhorn's portfolio, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: GT
Sector: Tires
Recent Price: $US26.13
Upside to Target: 26.3%
Goodyear's North America operating profit jumped 72% in Q4, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: TMO
Sector: Life sciences
Recent Price: $US120.24
Upside to Target: 27.2%
Thermo shares now figure in Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital Management portfolio, according to Insider Monkey.
Ticker: PVH
Sector: Retail
Recent Price: $US300.28
Upside to Target: 28.2%
PVH brand Tommy Hilfiger's Europe sales climbed 7% in fiscal Q4, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: BTU
Sector: Coal
Recent Price: $US300.28
Upside to Target: 28.2%
Peabody's 'asset mix, cost structure, and debt maturity schedule give it one of the stronger operating profiles today,' Stephen Simpson of Kratisto Investing says.
Ticker: KORS
Sector: Coal
Recent Price: $US93.27
Upside to Target: 28.7%
Kors' fiscal Q3 profit soared 77% on strong holiday sales, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: MHK
Sector: Manufacturing
Recent Price: $US135.98
Upside to Target: 28.7%
Mohawk was added to the S&P500 at the end of last year.
Ticker: APA
Sector: Oil and gas
Recent Price: $US135.98
Upside to Target: 28.7%
Apache is now the most active driller in East Texas, a burgeoning shale play, according to Richard Zeits.
Ticker: MYL
Sector: Pharma
Recent Price: $US48.83
Upside to Target: 29.0%
Mylan just won a $US100 million lawsuit against GSK, according to BizJournals.
Ticker: FB
Sector: Social networking
Recent Price: $US60.24
Upside to Target: 29.5%
Facebook shares have rebounded about 50% since they began declining following the March. 25 purchase of Oculus Rift.
Ticker: CRM
Sector: Customer service
Recent Price: $US57.09
Upside to Target: 29.6%
salesforce.com posted the biggest year-over-year revenue growth of the top ten cloud vendors, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: DG
Sector: Retail
Recent Price: $US55.48
Upside to Target: 29.8%
Dollar General said it expects total sales to rise 8% to 9% in 2014, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: X
Sector: Manufacturing
Recent Price: $US27.61
Upside to Target: 30.4%
US Steel is banking strong auto sales to shore up the company's profile, Anup Singh writes.
Ticker: THC
Sector: Health care
Recent Price: $US42.81
Upside to Target: 30.8%
Tenet is a buy from Mizuho, which says the hospital sector will benefit from individual mandate exemption rules, according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: CBG
Sector: Real estate brokerage
Recent Price: $US27.43
Upside to Target: 31.2%
CBRE was recently ranked the No. 1 brokerage in the country by National Real Estate Investor, according to a release.
Ticker: ICE
Sector: Exchange
Recent Price: $US197.83
Upside to Target: 31.4%
ICE's first quarter 2014 revenues from credit default swap (CDS) trade execution, processing and clearing businesses climbed 30% YOY to $US43 million, according to a release.
Ticker: KMI
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $US32.49
Upside to Target: 35.4%
Kinder Morgan 'is a quality dividend stock,' according to the Motley Fool. Its last dividend was $US0.41 a share.
Ticker: TSO
Sector: Refining
Recent Price: $US50.59
Upside to Target: 36.4%
Tesoro and the rest of the refining industry will benefit from a widening spread between Brent and LLS crude, Barclays said according to Barron's.
Ticker: AMZN
Sector: Retailing
Recent Price: $US336.37
Upside to Target: 38.3%
Amazon just launched a new TV service.
Ticker: ADSK
Sector: Software
Recent Price: $US49.18
Upside to Target: 36.8%
Autodesk recently bought Delcam, a supplier of advanced computer-aided manufacturing software based in the U.K., according to Marketwatch.
Ticker: GM
Sector: Auto
Recent Price: $US34.42
Upside to Target: 39.5%
GM sales climbed 4% YOY in March.
Ticker: COG
Sector: Oil and gas
Recent Price: $US33.88
Upside to Target: 41.7%
Cabot's Q4 profits climbed 91% on higher production, according to Marketwatch.
