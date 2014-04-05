GOLDMAN: These Are The 40 Most Undervalued Stocks In The Market

David Kostin, Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist, says the S&P 500 will climb just 3% this year.

However, within the market he sees no shortage of stocks and sectors expected to outperform.

In his new U.S. Monthly Chartbook, Kostin provides a list of stocks with the most upside potential today.

According to Goldman’s analysts, the 40 stocks on this list offer 21% to 41% upside relative to their recent prices.

The current list has a mix of energy, tech, and retail firms.

