GOLDMAN: Here's how millennials will completely change the economy

Goldman Sachs has put together a tremendous infographic showing how millennials — those born between 1980 and 2000 — are going to impact and shape the economy in a profound way as the move into their “prime spending years.”

Because of factors such as lower unemployment rates and student loan debt, millennials have deferred major life events like getting married, having kids and buying a home, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research found. However, millennials are getting increasingly ready for those milestones.

In terms of spending habits, Goldman points out that millennials are taking advantage of what’s called the “sharing economy.” Basically, they’re looking for access to things such as cars, not necessarily ownership.

Those are just a few highlights from the report. It goes into more about spending habits and how millennials are focused on health/wellness.

We highly recommend heading over to Goldman’s homepage and playing around with the infographic. It’s super interactive. We’ve also included the key data points from the research in the slides that follow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.