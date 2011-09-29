Goldman: Microsoft Is Getting $444 Million Annually From Android Patent Licenses

Photo: AP

Microsoft will generate $444 million in revenue from Android patent deals for fiscal year 2012 (started in July 1, 2011, ends June 30, 2012), according to a note from Goldman Sachs’s tech analyst team.Goldman estimates that Microsoft is getting $3-$6 per Android device sold. With settlements from Samsung, HTC, and others, Goldman arrives at its estimate. It also says the patent deals will add $0.04 in EPS annually for Microsoft.



Sounds good for Microsoft, but really, it’s an empty victory. Microsoft’s revenue for fiscal 2012 is estimated to be $75 billion. Its EPS is estimated to be $2.86.

So, the money it gets from Android is almost nothing, especially when you consider the incredible damage Android is doing to Microsoft’s dominance as a computing platform.

