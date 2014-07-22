Goldman Sachs Managing Director Dies After East Hampton Kite Surfing Accident

Goldman Sachs Managing Director Nicholas Valtz was found dead at 2 p.m. on Sunday off the coast in Long Island, The Southampton Press reported. After Valtz went kiteboarding and failed to return, Valtz’ family went looking for him and found his body in Napeague Harbor.

Valtz, 39, worked in cross-asset sales and was promoted to managing director in 2010, according to Bloomberg. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2000. His wife Sashi Valtz is also a Goldman Sachs employee.

Napeague Harbor is a popular kite surfing location for both beginners and more advanced surfers. Bloomberg cited a police statement, saying that Valtz was still secured to his kite when he was found. Additional kitesurfing gear was found in a grassy area nearby.

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Nick’s family,” Goldman Sachs spokesperson Michael DuVally told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

East Hampton police are still investigating Valtz’ death.

